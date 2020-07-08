324 Dark Head Road

Amenities

When you even come into this neighborhood, you notice that everything is clean and pretty. Like THIS home! Walk up to the front, with it's burgundy and white door and window awnings, and come into the cool and rich interior, with pale gray walls with white trim and walnut toned wood flooring, a perfect pairing! The dining room has a place by two windows for your table with overhead lighting. The kitchen pops with clean white cabinets, white tile back splash. and gleaming stainless steel appliances and faux white and black marble counter top. Three airy bedrooms upstairs and family room in the basement. White painted tub surround is a fun detail. Big tub! Outdoor spot for BBQ and parking pad for 2! Walk to Hawthorne Elementary. Minutes to 695 and 95! Call Brianna to see this now! 443-738-4484