All apartments in Middle River
Find more places like 2215 Graythorn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
2215 Graythorn Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2215 Graythorn Rd

2215 Graythorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middle River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2215 Graythorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Hawthorn - Property Id: 185627

This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Middle River. It is located within walking distance to schools, parks and Geresbeck's Market. This is also a great central location for commuters. The main thorough fairs are within minutes of the home as well as easy access to downtown. Hardwood floors and Fresh paint through out. Finished basement with new carpet, half-bath, washer and dryer. Gated parking pad in rear with covered deck. You will also have parking out front as well as a small front yard. $200 Non-Refundable pet deposit required.

* Great Location
* Hardwood Floors
* Well Maintained
* Pets case by case
* Parking pad
* Finished Basement
*Water & Sewer INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185627
Property Id 185627

(RLNE5371810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Graythorn Rd have any available units?
2215 Graythorn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Graythorn Rd have?
Some of 2215 Graythorn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Graythorn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Graythorn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Graythorn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Graythorn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Graythorn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Graythorn Rd offers parking.
Does 2215 Graythorn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Graythorn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Graythorn Rd have a pool?
No, 2215 Graythorn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Graythorn Rd have accessible units?
No, 2215 Graythorn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Graythorn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Graythorn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln
Middle River, MD 21220
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct
Middle River, MD 21220
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd
Middle River, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Middle River 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMiddle River 2 Bedroom Apartments
Middle River Apartments with ParkingMiddle River Dog Friendly Apartments
Middle River Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MD
Landover, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University