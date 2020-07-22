2215 Graythorn Rd

Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Hawthorn - Property Id: 185627



This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Middle River. It is located within walking distance to schools, parks and Geresbeck's Market. This is also a great central location for commuters. The main thorough fairs are within minutes of the home as well as easy access to downtown. Hardwood floors and Fresh paint through out. Finished basement with new carpet, half-bath, washer and dryer. Gated parking pad in rear with covered deck. You will also have parking out front as well as a small front yard. $200 Non-Refundable pet deposit required.



* Great Location

* Hardwood Floors

* Well Maintained

* Pets case by case

* Parking pad

* Finished Basement

*Water & Sewer INCLUDED

