All apartments in Middle River
Find more places like 2163 Graythorn Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
2163 Graythorn Road - 1
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

2163 Graythorn Road - 1

2163 Graythorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middle River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2163 Graythorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
We could not be happier with how this complete, down to the studs, renovation turned out! From the polished hardwood floors, completely finished basement, generously sized parking pad, and stainless steel appliances, to the new deck, new windows, new HVAC, new granite countertops throughout and newly refinished patio this home is a testament to our landlord's passion for providing top quality housing for our community. We don't expect this to one to stay on the market long, so call our leasing department today for a showing!

Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 have any available units?
2163 Graythorn Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 have?
Some of 2163 Graythorn Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2163 Graythorn Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2163 Graythorn Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seneca Bay
3736 White Pine Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln
Middle River, MD 21220
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct
Middle River, MD 21220
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Middle River 1 BedroomsMiddle River 2 Bedrooms
Middle River Apartments with ParkingMiddle River Dog Friendly Apartments
Middle River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College