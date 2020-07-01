2163 Graythorn Road - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

We could not be happier with how this complete, down to the studs, renovation turned out! From the polished hardwood floors, completely finished basement, generously sized parking pad, and stainless steel appliances, to the new deck, new windows, new HVAC, new granite countertops throughout and newly refinished patio this home is a testament to our landlord's passion for providing top quality housing for our community. We don't expect this to one to stay on the market long, so call our leasing department today for a showing!



Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.