2152 FIRETHORN ROAD

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated townhome! Home has been substantially renovated and it shows! Updated kitchen and bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the newly finished basement. Possible 4th bedroom in the finished basement. Freshly painted, professionally cleaned and ready for your family to move right in! Lawn maintenance covered by landlord, tenant pays all utilities. Contact listing agent for instructions on how to submit your FREE online application.