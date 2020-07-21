All apartments in Middle River
2152 FIRETHORN ROAD
2152 FIRETHORN ROAD

2152 Firethorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Firethorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated townhome! Home has been substantially renovated and it shows! Updated kitchen and bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the newly finished basement. Possible 4th bedroom in the finished basement. Freshly painted, professionally cleaned and ready for your family to move right in! Lawn maintenance covered by landlord, tenant pays all utilities. Contact listing agent for instructions on how to submit your FREE online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD have any available units?
2152 FIRETHORN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD have?
Some of 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2152 FIRETHORN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD offer parking?
No, 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 FIRETHORN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
