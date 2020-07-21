2152 FIRETHORN ROAD

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated townhome! Home has been substantially renovated and it shows! Updated kitchen and bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the newly finished basement. Possible 4th bedroom in the finished basement. Freshly painted, professionally cleaned and ready for your family to move right in! Lawn maintenance covered by landlord, tenant pays all utilities. Contact listing agent for instructions on how to submit your FREE online application.