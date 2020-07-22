All apartments in Middle River
19 CHADFORD COURT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

19 CHADFORD COURT

19 Chadford Court · No Longer Available
Location

19 Chadford Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
VOUCHERS ARE WELCOMED. Background and credit check will be required for each adult. 2 months deposit required. No pets. This is your opportunity to be the first tenants in this beautifully renovated, freshly painted, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 level home is, an absolute must see!! Totally redone from top to bottom starting with the large eat in kitchen boasting beautiful modern, sleek white cabinets, brand new granite countertops, stylish tiled backsplash, and never before used all sleek stainless steel appliances to cook for, and entertain your friends and family. Then you can flow into the family room or out to the deck with fenced in yard to continue the gatherings. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom. Downstairs is another great space to either entertain while also offering a bonus room as a potential 4th bedroom and a laundry room. Additionally, all of the doors, floors throughout, have been replaced, so you~ll actually be saving money in the long run on heat and AC in this rental! You can~t beat that! Great location in the heart of Middle River close to restaurants, shopping, bars and easy access to 695 and 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 CHADFORD COURT have any available units?
19 CHADFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 CHADFORD COURT have?
Some of 19 CHADFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 CHADFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
19 CHADFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 CHADFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 19 CHADFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 19 CHADFORD COURT offer parking?
No, 19 CHADFORD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 19 CHADFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 CHADFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 CHADFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 19 CHADFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 19 CHADFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 19 CHADFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 19 CHADFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 CHADFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
