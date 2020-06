Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This waterfront rental has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large eat in kitchen with full size stacked washer and dryer. Large living room with hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms with attic access in one of the bedrooms. Their is a front 2nd family room with access to the patio water side. Large shed for storing summer furniture. Large separate patio with concrete table overlooking the Stansbury Creek with steps to a pier with electric and a storage area under patio for your boating needs.