16 Holcumb Court
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

16 Holcumb Court

16 Holcumb Court · No Longer Available
Location

16 Holcumb Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
All new paint and flooring and carpeting in this fantastic 3 bedroom/ 1 bath townhome in Middle River. Spacious kitchen with plenty of room for eat-in. Washer and Dryer included. Updated bathroom. Front *and* back yard fenced. Shed in back yard. Bright and airy and ready for you to move in! Bring your RTA to the tour and move in as soon as approved and inspected. Good rental history absolutely required. No evictions. TEXT Wendy for more information or to schedule a tour. 443-417-5056 Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

