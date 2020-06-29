16 Holcumb Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool carpet

All new paint and flooring and carpeting in this fantastic 3 bedroom/ 1 bath townhome in Middle River. Spacious kitchen with plenty of room for eat-in. Washer and Dryer included. Updated bathroom. Front *and* back yard fenced. Shed in back yard. Bright and airy and ready for you to move in! Bring your RTA to the tour and move in as soon as approved and inspected. Good rental history absolutely required. No evictions. TEXT Wendy for more information or to schedule a tour. 443-417-5056 Pets considered on a case by case basis.