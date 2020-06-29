All new paint and flooring and carpeting in this fantastic 3 bedroom/ 1 bath townhome in Middle River. Spacious kitchen with plenty of room for eat-in. Washer and Dryer included. Updated bathroom. Front *and* back yard fenced. Shed in back yard. Bright and airy and ready for you to move in! Bring your RTA to the tour and move in as soon as approved and inspected. Good rental history absolutely required. No evictions. TEXT Wendy for more information or to schedule a tour. 443-417-5056 Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Holcumb Court have any available units?
16 Holcumb Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.