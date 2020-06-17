All apartments in Middle River
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

120 Kingston Road - 1

120 Kingston Rd · No Longer Available
Location

120 Kingston Rd, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
120 Kingston Road is here to please! With its brand new, entire home, no expenses spared rehab, you will have a hard time not falling in love. From the beautifully refinished hardwood floors, TWO fully renovated bathrooms, and a basement converted into a wonderful master bedroom suite, to the gorgeous kitchen with it's granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refinished original custom cabinetry, and five burner gas range this home is an undeniable gem.

Enjoy the virtual tour on Zillow, and call our leasing department today to schedule a tour.

We are happy to do both in-person and tele-tours.

Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Kingston Road - 1 have any available units?
120 Kingston Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Kingston Road - 1 have?
Some of 120 Kingston Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Kingston Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Kingston Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Kingston Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Kingston Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 120 Kingston Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Kingston Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 120 Kingston Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Kingston Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Kingston Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 120 Kingston Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Kingston Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 120 Kingston Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Kingston Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Kingston Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
