120 Kingston Road - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

120 Kingston Road is here to please! With its brand new, entire home, no expenses spared rehab, you will have a hard time not falling in love. From the beautifully refinished hardwood floors, TWO fully renovated bathrooms, and a basement converted into a wonderful master bedroom suite, to the gorgeous kitchen with it's granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refinished original custom cabinetry, and five burner gas range this home is an undeniable gem.



Enjoy the virtual tour on Zillow, and call our leasing department today to schedule a tour.



We are happy to do both in-person and tele-tours.



Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.