BOATING ENTHUSIASTS! Fantastic Home in the Fairwinds Community with 40 FT. Deep-Water Boat Slip/ 10,000&LB Lift. Large open floor concept on first floor with hardwood floors. Huge family room with gas fireplace that leads to the beautiful deck. All bedrooms are large with great closet space. Possible 4th bedroom in the lower level or use as a office or workout room. Large garage with off street parking. Great scenic community. Pets are case by case.