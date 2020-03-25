Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5612 KAVEH COURT
5612 Kaveh Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5612 Kaveh Court, Melwood, MD 20772
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Setting, Beautiful Home. Ready for You! Immaculate 4br, 3.5 ba w/gleaming hardwood, upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a deck. Move right in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5612 KAVEH COURT have any available units?
5612 KAVEH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Melwood, MD
.
What amenities does 5612 KAVEH COURT have?
Some of 5612 KAVEH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel.
Amenities section
.
Is 5612 KAVEH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5612 KAVEH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 KAVEH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5612 KAVEH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Melwood
.
Does 5612 KAVEH COURT offer parking?
No, 5612 KAVEH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5612 KAVEH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 KAVEH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 KAVEH COURT have a pool?
No, 5612 KAVEH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5612 KAVEH COURT have accessible units?
No, 5612 KAVEH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 KAVEH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 KAVEH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 KAVEH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 KAVEH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
