Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely Four Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Popular Mays Chapel Village. Remodeled Kitchen & All Baths Makes this Home Easy to Move Right In! Beautifully Maintained by Long Time Owners. Wonderful Outdoor Deck with Loads of Seating for Your Entertaining! Convenient Location to Shopping, Restaurants, I-83 and 695. Don't Wait....This One Will Not Last Long!