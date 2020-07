Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Great townhome for rent in Mays Chapel. Dogs permitted - no cats. Many updates - baths, windows, SS appliances, wood floors and new carpet! Walkout basement with fenced back yard and gate to common areas. Eat in kitchen and wood burning FP in Living Room. Deck off LR and brick patio off Family room in basement. Neat, clean and move in condition - house being rented for first time. Easy parking, too! Hurry to get this one!