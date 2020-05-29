438 FIVE FARMS LANE

Amenities

Great rental opportunity! Valleywood at Five Farms is a community of surprisingly spacious town homes offering the perfect combination of comfort, convenience and serenity. The interiors feature generous and well-appointed living spaces with wonderful details and storage space. This end of group has been prepared, primped and priced for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, new wall to wall carpet, updated Pottery Barn lighting throughout, new bathroom appointments and so much more. With all of these features and amenities, you will find yourself hard-pressed to find a reason not to make this neighborhood your new home. You might have missed the cherry blossoms, but will be delighted by them next Spring!