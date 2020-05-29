24 LOVETT COURT

Amenities

Pristinely maintained end-of-row Townhome in the desirable neighborhood of Mays Chapel Village. This home offers many features including New Furnace, New French Doors, New Washer/Dryer, New Carpeting throughout and all the natural light you could desire.The main level is spacious with a 1/2 bath, living room with fireplace and french doors opening to large deck. The kitchen offers an abundance of counter space, a pantry closet and the dining room has custom built-in cabinetry. The second story hosts a large Master Suite with plenty of closet space, a large bathroom with walk in shower and a bonus loft space; in addition you will find two spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is finished with built in bookshelves, a den, 1/2 bath, laundry room, and sliders that open to a covered patio. This home is move in ready and just a short drive from I-83 and 695.