Mays Chapel, MD
24 LOVETT COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

24 LOVETT COURT

24 Lovett Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Lovett Court, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pristinely maintained end-of-row Townhome in the desirable neighborhood of Mays Chapel Village. This home offers many features including New Furnace, New French Doors, New Washer/Dryer, New Carpeting throughout and all the natural light you could desire.The main level is spacious with a 1/2 bath, living room with fireplace and french doors opening to large deck. The kitchen offers an abundance of counter space, a pantry closet and the dining room has custom built-in cabinetry. The second story hosts a large Master Suite with plenty of closet space, a large bathroom with walk in shower and a bonus loft space; in addition you will find two spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is finished with built in bookshelves, a den, 1/2 bath, laundry room, and sliders that open to a covered patio. This home is move in ready and just a short drive from I-83 and 695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 LOVETT COURT have any available units?
24 LOVETT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 24 LOVETT COURT have?
Some of 24 LOVETT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 LOVETT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
24 LOVETT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 LOVETT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 24 LOVETT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 24 LOVETT COURT offer parking?
No, 24 LOVETT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 24 LOVETT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 LOVETT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 LOVETT COURT have a pool?
No, 24 LOVETT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 24 LOVETT COURT have accessible units?
No, 24 LOVETT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 24 LOVETT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 LOVETT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 LOVETT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 LOVETT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

