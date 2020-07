Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exceptionally well-maintained. Bright and spacious home with hardwood floors on main level. Recently updated eat-in kitchen has great storage space. Two full bathrooms on upper level have recent renovations. Powder room on main level & lower level have also been renovated. Recently painted, newer neutral carpet gas fireplace & custom built-in cabinetry in the living room are bonus features of this lovely home. Deck from living room overlooks trees & open space. Lower level family room with gas fireplace, large utility room and walk out to backyard. Gas heat, central air. Very convenient location.