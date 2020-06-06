All apartments in Mays Chapel
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:55 PM

16 CASTLEHILL CT

16 Castlehill Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

16 Castlehill Court, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Newly renovated End of Group in convenient Mays Chapel. Recent renovations and updates include: wonderful kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops and offers a large eat-in table area. Freshly painted, new carpet and renovated bathrooms are all part of this renovation. Large deck with access from living room, The fully finished lower level features a family room with fireplace, sliding doors to backyard. A bonus room makes a great office or workout room. Laundry/utility room with washer and dryer. This spacious townhouse is convenient to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 CASTLEHILL CT have any available units?
16 CASTLEHILL CT has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 CASTLEHILL CT have?
Some of 16 CASTLEHILL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 CASTLEHILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
16 CASTLEHILL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 CASTLEHILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 16 CASTLEHILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 16 CASTLEHILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 16 CASTLEHILL CT does offer parking.
Does 16 CASTLEHILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 CASTLEHILL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 CASTLEHILL CT have a pool?
No, 16 CASTLEHILL CT does not have a pool.
Does 16 CASTLEHILL CT have accessible units?
No, 16 CASTLEHILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 16 CASTLEHILL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 CASTLEHILL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 CASTLEHILL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 CASTLEHILL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
