16 CASTLEHILL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Newly renovated End of Group in convenient Mays Chapel. Recent renovations and updates include: wonderful kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops and offers a large eat-in table area. Freshly painted, new carpet and renovated bathrooms are all part of this renovation. Large deck with access from living room, The fully finished lower level features a family room with fireplace, sliding doors to backyard. A bonus room makes a great office or workout room. Laundry/utility room with washer and dryer. This spacious townhouse is convenient to everything.