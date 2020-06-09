All apartments in Maryland City
Maryland City, MD
8515 Crooked Tree Ln
8515 Crooked Tree Ln

8515 Crooked Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bed/ 3.5 Bath townhouse located in Laurel. Living room has wall to wall carpeting and opens up to the dining room with hardwood flooring and a half bath for added convenience. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a nice outdoor deck for entertaining. The 2nd floor has a laundry area with washer/dryer, updated full hall bath and 3 large bedrooms including the master. The master suite has a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and an impressive full bath with dual vanity, soaker tub and separate walk-in shower. There is also a fully finished basement with an updated full bath and a walk out into the fenced in backyard and covered back patio. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage and driveway.

Neighborhood amenities include a community pool with clubhouse and nearby playground!

Close to Ft. Meade, Laurel Park, Rt. 32, I-95, I-295 and many great shops/restaurants!

Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln have any available units?
8515 Crooked Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln have?
Some of 8515 Crooked Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 Crooked Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Crooked Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Crooked Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 Crooked Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8515 Crooked Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 Crooked Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8515 Crooked Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 8515 Crooked Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 Crooked Tree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 Crooked Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 Crooked Tree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
