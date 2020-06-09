8515 Crooked Tree Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bed/ 3.5 Bath townhouse located in Laurel. Living room has wall to wall carpeting and opens up to the dining room with hardwood flooring and a half bath for added convenience. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a nice outdoor deck for entertaining. The 2nd floor has a laundry area with washer/dryer, updated full hall bath and 3 large bedrooms including the master. The master suite has a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and an impressive full bath with dual vanity, soaker tub and separate walk-in shower. There is also a fully finished basement with an updated full bath and a walk out into the fenced in backyard and covered back patio. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage and driveway.



Neighborhood amenities include a community pool with clubhouse and nearby playground!



Close to Ft. Meade, Laurel Park, Rt. 32, I-95, I-295 and many great shops/restaurants!



Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5039116)