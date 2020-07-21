8313 CLOUD STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Ready for you to MOVE IN NOW and enjoy the community pools, library, trails, recreation courts. Brand new kitchen appliances, countertops, flooring. Freshly painted neutral interior and power washed deck. Each of three bedrooms has its own onsuite bath. No lawn mowing--HOA covers. Tall windows on this end unit let in all the light. Close by shopping and dining. Minutes from the Baltimore Washington Parkway. Quick drive to the historic Laurel train station to catch a MARC train to DC or Baltimore. Minutes to Ft Meade. Easy commute to Annapolis down 97.