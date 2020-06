Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool playground tennis court oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

May 1st This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome has professionally painted! Large kitchen with sliders to back yard. Basement with L shaped family room, half bath and den/office. Located in Russett Green just of Rt 198 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway. Community pool, tennis, play ground, shopping and much more. Great location in Laurel.