8114 MISSISSIPPI ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Fantastic End Unit in the sought after Russett community. Close to major shops, Easy connectivity to BW Parkway. Private side entrance takes you into the main living area. Upgraded kitchen with tile floor, granite countertops, huge living area with gas fireplace and bay windows. Upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bath. Laundry is on the upper level for ease and convenience. Fully finished walk out basement with garage access. Spacious 2 car garage. Sit back and enjoy the quiet backyard from the deck adjoining the kitchen. Available IMMEDIATELY!