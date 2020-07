Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in coveted Russett Community in Laurel, MD. 1 car attached garage. Gas fireplace in living room. Laundry included and upstairs on bedroom level. The master suite at top of the unit with double vanity and soaking tub as well as a HUGE walk-in closet! See Photos!