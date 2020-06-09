All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 346 MARGANZA S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
346 MARGANZA S
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:59 PM

346 MARGANZA S

346 Marganza South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

346 Marganza South, Maryland City, MD 20724
Maryland City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2/3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher shows very well! Lovely designer colors throughout interior. Hardwood flooring and laminated flooring on main level. New slider off dining room to fully privacy fenced back yard with shed. Large finished basement with rec room, den/guest room, full bath and laundry room. Includes all appliances. 12 to 18 month lease term. Great location in Laurel with plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby. Easy commute to Ft Meade, NSA, Washington Dc and Baltimore. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 MARGANZA S have any available units?
346 MARGANZA S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 346 MARGANZA S have?
Some of 346 MARGANZA S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 MARGANZA S currently offering any rent specials?
346 MARGANZA S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 MARGANZA S pet-friendly?
No, 346 MARGANZA S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 346 MARGANZA S offer parking?
No, 346 MARGANZA S does not offer parking.
Does 346 MARGANZA S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 MARGANZA S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 MARGANZA S have a pool?
No, 346 MARGANZA S does not have a pool.
Does 346 MARGANZA S have accessible units?
No, 346 MARGANZA S does not have accessible units.
Does 346 MARGANZA S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 MARGANZA S has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 MARGANZA S have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 MARGANZA S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct
Maryland City, MD 20724
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms
Maryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Dog Friendly Apartments
Maryland City Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University