346 MARGANZA S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2/3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher shows very well! Lovely designer colors throughout interior. Hardwood flooring and laminated flooring on main level. New slider off dining room to fully privacy fenced back yard with shed. Large finished basement with rec room, den/guest room, full bath and laundry room. Includes all appliances. 12 to 18 month lease term. Great location in Laurel with plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby. Easy commute to Ft Meade, NSA, Washington Dc and Baltimore. Must see!