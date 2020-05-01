All apartments in Martin's Additions
7213 Delfield Street

7213 Delfield Street
Location

7213 Delfield Street, Martin's Additions, MD 20815
Martin's Additions

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Nestled in the historic Martin's Additions neighborhood of Chevy Chase, this charming and very well maintained home is what you looking for! Recently remodeled, including updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor, and a freshly landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining.

This 3 story 4 BR colonial style house with 3.5 BA features a main level living room with wood burning fireplace, leading to the dining room and fully renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. There is a bonus room on the main floor just above the garage, perfect for a home office or additional bedroom. All bedrooms are located on the upper floors. Basement and garage offer plenty of additional storage space. Driveway is big enough for two cars with additional parking on the street.

In terms of location, you can't ask for more. This home sits on a very quiet, green and safe street just minutes away from local shops, restaurants, Rock Creek Park hiking/biking trails and playgrounds. The neighborhood is situated just across the MD/DC line in close proximity to the Friendship Heights metro station, I-495, downtown Bethesda and more.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Available in the beginning of July. Showings will be available once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Delfield Street have any available units?
7213 Delfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martin's Additions, MD.
What amenities does 7213 Delfield Street have?
Some of 7213 Delfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Delfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Delfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Delfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7213 Delfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 7213 Delfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Delfield Street offers parking.
Does 7213 Delfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Delfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Delfield Street have a pool?
No, 7213 Delfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Delfield Street have accessible units?
No, 7213 Delfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Delfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Delfield Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7213 Delfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7213 Delfield Street has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
