7213 Delfield Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground garage

Nestled in the historic Martin's Additions neighborhood of Chevy Chase, this charming and very well maintained home is what you looking for! Recently remodeled, including updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor, and a freshly landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining.



This 3 story 4 BR colonial style house with 3.5 BA features a main level living room with wood burning fireplace, leading to the dining room and fully renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. There is a bonus room on the main floor just above the garage, perfect for a home office or additional bedroom. All bedrooms are located on the upper floors. Basement and garage offer plenty of additional storage space. Driveway is big enough for two cars with additional parking on the street.



In terms of location, you can't ask for more. This home sits on a very quiet, green and safe street just minutes away from local shops, restaurants, Rock Creek Park hiking/biking trails and playgrounds. The neighborhood is situated just across the MD/DC line in close proximity to the Friendship Heights metro station, I-495, downtown Bethesda and more.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Available in the beginning of July. Showings will be available once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.