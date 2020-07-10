Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 2 master suites on top level with their own separate full baths. One master suite bathroom has jacuzzi tub with double sink and double door entrance to bedroom. Basement level bedroom with full bathroom. Large deck off the dining room with eat in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8515 PARAGON COURT have any available units?
8515 PARAGON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 8515 PARAGON COURT have?
Some of 8515 PARAGON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 PARAGON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8515 PARAGON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.