8515 PARAGON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 2 master suites on top level with their own separate full baths. One master suite bathroom has jacuzzi tub with double sink and double door entrance to bedroom. Basement level bedroom with full bathroom. Large deck off the dining room with eat in kitchen.