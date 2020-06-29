8500 Biscayne Court

Amenities

End Unit Townhouse with Two Master Suites in Upper Marlboro, MD - Cozy end unit Townhouse with 2 master suites and 3.5 bathrooms is located off of 301. When you enter the home you are able to see straight back to the dining and living room area. Open concept in living and dining area with living room having an extended sitting area that looks out to the deck. Kitchen has peek through window for you to see out onto the living and dining room area. There is also a half bathroom on this level as soon as you walk into the home.



Downstairs is a fully finished basement. The basement has a full bathroom, laundry room, bonus room and wood burning fireplace.



The top level is set up with both master bedroom suites on opposite ends of the hall. Both bedrooms have grand double door entrances and have full bathrooms inside. Both rooms are large enough for a king size bed and have two closets and a linen closet in each.



You don't find many homes with TWO master Suites! Start your new year in your new home.



Monthly Rent: $2,100



Offering $500 in a visa gift card if moved in by March 15, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



