Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

8500 Biscayne Court

No Longer Available
Location

8500 Biscayne Court, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
End Unit Townhouse with Two Master Suites in Upper Marlboro, MD - Cozy end unit Townhouse with 2 master suites and 3.5 bathrooms is located off of 301. When you enter the home you are able to see straight back to the dining and living room area. Open concept in living and dining area with living room having an extended sitting area that looks out to the deck. Kitchen has peek through window for you to see out onto the living and dining room area. There is also a half bathroom on this level as soon as you walk into the home.

Downstairs is a fully finished basement. The basement has a full bathroom, laundry room, bonus room and wood burning fireplace.

The top level is set up with both master bedroom suites on opposite ends of the hall. Both bedrooms have grand double door entrances and have full bathrooms inside. Both rooms are large enough for a king size bed and have two closets and a linen closet in each.

You don't find many homes with TWO master Suites! Start your new year in your new home.

Monthly Rent: $2,100

Offering $500 in a visa gift card if moved in by March 15, 2020.

Listing Office Information
Listing Agent: Shayla Humphrey (3280487) (Lic# 676160 - MD) (301) 388-5859
Listing Agent Email: shayla@keyrentermetro.com
Broker of Record: Terry Rogers (Lic# 5330 - MD)
Listing Office: Realty Transaction Services, LLC (RTS1) (Lic# Unknown)
1522 Pointer Ridge Pl Ste# 1, Bowie, MD 20716-0000
Office Phone: (301) 218-6336 Office Fax: (301) 218-6653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5391329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Biscayne Court have any available units?
8500 Biscayne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
Is 8500 Biscayne Court currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Biscayne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Biscayne Court pet-friendly?
No, 8500 Biscayne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 8500 Biscayne Court offer parking?
No, 8500 Biscayne Court does not offer parking.
Does 8500 Biscayne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 Biscayne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Biscayne Court have a pool?
No, 8500 Biscayne Court does not have a pool.
Does 8500 Biscayne Court have accessible units?
No, 8500 Biscayne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 Biscayne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8500 Biscayne Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 Biscayne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 Biscayne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
