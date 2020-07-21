12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT

Amenities

Purhase this home with NO MONEY DOWN! 100% USDA financing available. Assistance programs welcome and NO HOA!!!!! This beautiful 2,816 square foot house sits on a 0.76 acre lot and features 3 bathrooms. Th property was built in 2017 by Caruso Homes as one of it's wonderful Oxfrod models. Entertain with ease utalizing the beautiful and spacious 2-story open concept foyer. Main level includes an in-law suite, living room, family room, formal dining room, and a large gourmet kitchen guaranteed to satisy your inner chef! Kitchen features a large granite center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel gas cook top and double wall oven. The extended morning room provides wonderful natural light and an open feel to the entire area. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, a full hall bath and a large spa-like master suite with sitting area, large walk-in closet and a luxury master bath that has double sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. The laundry room is conveniently located in the upper-level hallway. The basement includes carpeted entertaining room with sliding glass door walkout, second room to be used as desired(office, crafting, theather, etc), and a third room that can be easily transitioned into a bedroom using the egress window and 3-piece rough 1-year home warranty included. Naearby grocery stores include Food Lion, SafeWay, and Moore's Country Store. Nearby restaurants include Mc'Donald's, Domino's Pizza, American Buffalo Wings & Seafood, and SUBWAY~. Conveniently located less than a mile from Marlton Golf Course.