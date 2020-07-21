All apartments in Marlton
Find more places like 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlton, MD
/
12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT

12209 Wallace Landing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlton
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

12209 Wallace Landing Court, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Purhase this home with NO MONEY DOWN! 100% USDA financing available. Assistance programs welcome and NO HOA!!!!! This beautiful 2,816 square foot house sits on a 0.76 acre lot and features 3 bathrooms. Th property was built in 2017 by Caruso Homes as one of it's wonderful Oxfrod models. Entertain with ease utalizing the beautiful and spacious 2-story open concept foyer. Main level includes an in-law suite, living room, family room, formal dining room, and a large gourmet kitchen guaranteed to satisy your inner chef! Kitchen features a large granite center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel gas cook top and double wall oven. The extended morning room provides wonderful natural light and an open feel to the entire area. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, a full hall bath and a large spa-like master suite with sitting area, large walk-in closet and a luxury master bath that has double sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. The laundry room is conveniently located in the upper-level hallway. The basement includes carpeted entertaining room with sliding glass door walkout, second room to be used as desired(office, crafting, theather, etc), and a third room that can be easily transitioned into a bedroom using the egress window and 3-piece rough 1-year home warranty included. Naearby grocery stores include Food Lion, SafeWay, and Moore's Country Store. Nearby restaurants include Mc'Donald's, Domino's Pizza, American Buffalo Wings & Seafood, and SUBWAY~. Conveniently located less than a mile from Marlton Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT have any available units?
12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT have?
Some of 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT offers parking.
Does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT have a pool?
No, 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT have accessible units?
No, 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12209 WALLACE LANDING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd
Marlton, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMarlton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Marlton Apartments with BalconiesMarlton Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Marlton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VACapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VADeale, MDTakoma Park, MDNewington, VASummerfield, MDRose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDBrookmont, MDSeverna Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University