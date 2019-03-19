All apartments in Marlow Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4605 Akron St

4605 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Akron Street, Marlow Heights, MD 20748
Marlow Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath property in Temple Hills. The property comes with a drive way and plenty of street parking. Wall to wall hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, optional security system, and so much more! There is also a fenced in backyard. Pets accepted with a refundable deposit. Tenant pays for water, electricity, and gas. Trash is included in rent. There is a finished basement with a full bath and a refrigerator! Prefer a longer lease. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

