Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great property in Fort Washington! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, updated appliances, hardwood floors, attached garage with automatic door, and nice size backyard. Great location off of the 495 Beltway, close to the National Harbor, and easy access to DC and VA. Available for immediate occupancy!