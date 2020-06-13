/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
1 of 6
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
4714 COLONEL EWELL COURT
4714 Colonel Ewell Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2020 sqft
Nice & Updated spacious unit.. New Carpet on the way prior to Any move - In.. Owner Request Good Credit Only & Good Rercent Rental History .. Longer Term Lease Ok as well.. NO PETS..
Results within 1 mile of Marlboro Village
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
Results within 5 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
116 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE
116 College Station Drive, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1364 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD ON MAIN IN LR & DN. 3 BEDRMS UP W/2 FULL BATHS. DEN DOWN WITH FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH ON MAIN. NEUTRAL DECOR. NICE DECK OFF EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT BASEMENT W/PATIO TO FENCED YARD. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13910 SHANNOCK LANE
13910 Shannock Lane, Kettering, MD
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial home with spacious yard and wonderful views! Located in Oak Creek Club, a gated golf course community, which includes open park space, walking paths, a restaurant, playgrounds, outdoor swimming pool, tennis
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
757 SAINT MICHAELS DRIVE
757 Saint Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE/JULY -- Nice end-unit, 2-level townhome features 3 bedroom, 1-full and 1-half bathroom, and fenced back yard; located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more; great location and convenient to schools,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15613 POWELL LANE
15613 Powell Lane, Bowie, MD
COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4BR 2BATH RANCHER. FULLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT TO INCLUDE MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN SHOWER, CUSTOM TILE WORK THROUGHOUT.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12827 TOWN CENTER WAY
12827 Town Center Way, Marlton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large TH with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , 3 Finished level, Large rec room and den in basement, with full bath. Bay window, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, and fenced rear yard. This one wont last. Very nice unit. New carpet and freshly painted.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
107 BIG CHIMNEY BR #16-4
107 Big Chimney Branch, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great home! Super clean, near all the major expressways, parks, shopping, just 16 miles to the White House right in the heart of Largo! Have your realtor show you the home anytime! Available October 1, 2018.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.
1 of 26
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
10519 GENTIAN COURT
10519 Gentian Court, Rosaryville, MD
Gorgeous 5 bedrooms, with 4 full baths & 2 half. Large rooms, lots of light. Two story foyer, kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & hardwood floors. Family room has wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarlboro Village 3 BedroomsMarlboro Village Apartments with Balcony
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with GymMarlboro Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarlboro Village Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD