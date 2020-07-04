4506 Lord Loudoun Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772 Greater Upper Marlboro
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WOW! This is your chance to live in a beautiful 2 bed/1 bath condo in sought after Villages of Marlboro. Renovated bathroom. Cathedral ceilings in the living room with ceiling fan and real wood-burning fireplace! Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances. Master bedroom with attached bathroom and nice walk-in closet! Will not last! Fresh new paint! NEW Stainless Steel dishwasher and stove!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
