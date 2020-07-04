4506 LORD LOUDOUN COURT

Amenities

WOW! This is your chance to live in a beautiful 2 bed/1 bath condo in sought after Villages of Marlboro. Renovated bathroom. Cathedral ceilings in the living room with ceiling fan and real wood-burning fireplace! Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances. Master bedroom with attached bathroom and nice walk-in closet! Will not last! Fresh new paint! NEW Stainless Steel dishwasher and stove!