4430 SWINDON TERRACE

Amenities
Beautiful Home located in Kings Grant Subdivision. Welcome to a newly updated beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, MD. Amazing upgrades throughout the entire home includes hardwood and ceramic flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The community provides tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pool and a club house. Seeing is believing! Move in ready! Must see! No Pets of any kind, NO SMOKERS.. Great rental history and salary verification.