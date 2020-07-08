4430 SWINDON TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Home located in Kings Grant Subdivision. Welcome to a newly updated beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, MD. Amazing upgrades throughout the entire home includes hardwood and ceramic flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The community provides tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pool and a club house. Seeing is believing! Move in ready! Must see! No Pets of any kind, NO SMOKERS.. Great rental history and salary verification.