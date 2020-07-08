All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

4430 SWINDON TERRACE

4430 Swindon Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4430 Swindon Terrace, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Home located in Kings Grant Subdivision. Welcome to a newly updated beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, MD. Amazing upgrades throughout the entire home includes hardwood and ceramic flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The community provides tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pool and a club house. Seeing is believing! Move in ready! Must see! No Pets of any kind, NO SMOKERS.. Great rental history and salary verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE have any available units?
4430 SWINDON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE have?
Some of 4430 SWINDON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 SWINDON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4430 SWINDON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 SWINDON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4430 SWINDON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 4430 SWINDON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 SWINDON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 4430 SWINDON TERRACE has a pool.
Does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4430 SWINDON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 SWINDON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 SWINDON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 SWINDON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

