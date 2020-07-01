4315 STOCKPORT WAY

Amenities

Grap this opportunity to rent this three bedroom and two and a half bath in Kings Grant of Upper Marlboro. Great Location...11.5 miles to Joint Base Andrews and 7.6 miles to the Beltway (495) and just a five-minute drive to the Dutch Village Market. The townhouse offers hardwood floors on the main floor, plus a deck off the rear of the family room. The large master bedroom offers a wall of closets, the closets have professionally installed organizers, and the master bathroom shower is updated, there are two additional bedrooms and separate bathrooms on the third level. On the lower level, the homeowners have installed a built-in desk with office storage, plus an area for a gaming room/additional tv room/ zen escape. The basement has a walkout to the fenced-in yard, garage access, and washer/dryer. The ideal renter would need a lease to start on February 1st. Pets are case by case and weight restriction...sorry, not cats! When the homeowners move out the rug with be replace on the upper level and stairs, plus other touchups to follow..:)