All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 4315 STOCKPORT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
4315 STOCKPORT WAY
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

4315 STOCKPORT WAY

4315 Stockport Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4315 Stockport Way, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Grap this opportunity to rent this three bedroom and two and a half bath in Kings Grant of Upper Marlboro. Great Location...11.5 miles to Joint Base Andrews and 7.6 miles to the Beltway (495) and just a five-minute drive to the Dutch Village Market. The townhouse offers hardwood floors on the main floor, plus a deck off the rear of the family room. The large master bedroom offers a wall of closets, the closets have professionally installed organizers, and the master bathroom shower is updated, there are two additional bedrooms and separate bathrooms on the third level. On the lower level, the homeowners have installed a built-in desk with office storage, plus an area for a gaming room/additional tv room/ zen escape. The basement has a walkout to the fenced-in yard, garage access, and washer/dryer. The ideal renter would need a lease to start on February 1st. Pets are case by case and weight restriction...sorry, not cats! When the homeowners move out the rug with be replace on the upper level and stairs, plus other touchups to follow..:)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY have any available units?
4315 STOCKPORT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY have?
Some of 4315 STOCKPORT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 STOCKPORT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4315 STOCKPORT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 STOCKPORT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 STOCKPORT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4315 STOCKPORT WAY offers parking.
Does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 STOCKPORT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY have a pool?
No, 4315 STOCKPORT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY have accessible units?
No, 4315 STOCKPORT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 STOCKPORT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 STOCKPORT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4315 STOCKPORT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University