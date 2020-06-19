13900 FARNSWORTH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough. Enjoy easy access to major routes including Route 301, Interstate 95, Suitland Parkway and Route 202 to for a convenient commute to work. Your new home features a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous dark cabinetry with ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. This space is great for entertaining guests while they lounge near the amazing fireplace. Natural light flows throughout the master bedroom and living area. This unit also offers space for washer/dryer combination and a generously sized bathroom This immaculate property shows beautifully, so schedule your appointment today!