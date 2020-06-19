All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:43 PM

13900 FARNSWORTH LANE

13900 Farnsworth Lane · (240) 737-8192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13900 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4205 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough. Enjoy easy access to major routes including Route 301, Interstate 95, Suitland Parkway and Route 202 to for a convenient commute to work. Your new home features a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous dark cabinetry with ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. This space is great for entertaining guests while they lounge near the amazing fireplace. Natural light flows throughout the master bedroom and living area. This unit also offers space for washer/dryer combination and a generously sized bathroom This immaculate property shows beautifully, so schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE have any available units?
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE have?
Some of 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE offer parking?
No, 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE have a pool?
No, 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE have accessible units?
No, 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13900 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
