13586 LORD STERLING PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. OPEN LAYOUT. CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS AND LIVING RM. SMALL OUTSIDE SCREENED PATIO AND STORAGE. 1ST FLOOR UNIT NO STAIRS. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER. LOTS OF CABINETS IN KITCHEN. THERE IS AN ALARM SYSTEM. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED. DOGS 20 LBS OR LESS ONLY. SHORT TERM AT HIGHER RENT. MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.comResidents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.