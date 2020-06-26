All utilities included. We accept vouchers. Move in to this spacious 2bedrooms room 2bath apt located in Baltimore County(Windsor Mill). Ample amount of Off street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Just in minutes from several forms of public transportation. Only a few min away from Security Square. Call or text now to schedule viewing 609-975-3578
Includes: All utilities included Free Wifi Washer/Dryer in Unit Dishwasher Eat-in-Kitchen Extra Storage in Basement 2 Private Entries Huge Patio
Location Near: Daycares Schools Library Mall Police Stations I695 (exit 17) I-70 I-95 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129572p Property Id 129572
(RLNE5017096)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A have any available units?
6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A have?
Some of 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A offers parking.
Does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A have a pool?
No, 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A have accessible units?
No, 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6724 Dogwood Rd Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.