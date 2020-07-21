All apartments in Lochearn
Find more places like 2103 Meadowview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lochearn, MD
/
2103 Meadowview Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2103 Meadowview Dr

2103 Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lochearn
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2103 Meadowview Drive, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well-maintained 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from I-695 and 70 in Gwynn Oak! Beautiful main level boasts a comfortable living area with decorative fireplace, 2 comfortable bedrooms, and a shared full bath with soaking tub! Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet storage. Spacious upper-level master suite has a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination and large closet to suit your needs! Full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Minutes to shopping and amenities
Easy access to commuter routes

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4974695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Meadowview Dr have any available units?
2103 Meadowview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 2103 Meadowview Dr have?
Some of 2103 Meadowview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Meadowview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Meadowview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Meadowview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Meadowview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 2103 Meadowview Dr offer parking?
No, 2103 Meadowview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Meadowview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Meadowview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Meadowview Dr have a pool?
No, 2103 Meadowview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Meadowview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2103 Meadowview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Meadowview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Meadowview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Meadowview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Meadowview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct
Lochearn, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Lochearn 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLochearn 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lochearn Apartments with BalconiesLochearn Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Lochearn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFairland, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MD
Seabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University