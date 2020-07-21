2103 Meadowview Dr

Amenities

Well-maintained 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from I-695 and 70 in Gwynn Oak! Beautiful main level boasts a comfortable living area with decorative fireplace, 2 comfortable bedrooms, and a shared full bath with soaking tub! Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet storage. Spacious upper-level master suite has a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination and large closet to suit your needs! Full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Minutes to shopping and amenities

Easy access to commuter routes



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



