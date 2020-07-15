/
3 bedroom apartments
284 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leisure World, MD
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
3719 Gawayne Ter 371
3719 Gawayne Ter, Leisure World, MD
RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE. UPDATED KITCHEN, "SHELF GENIE" SHELVING, BREAKFAST RM W/SEPARATE DINING ROOM. LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE & WALK OUT PATIO.
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
14640 Tynewick Ter
14640 Tynewick Terrace, Leisure World, MD
Available 07/20/20 Spacious townhouse/condo - Property Id: 304406 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304406 Property Id 304406 (RLNE5871560)
Results within 1 mile of Leisure World
$
12 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
4513 DABNEY DRIVE
4513 Dabney Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
Beautiful 4 Bedroom rambler in thought-after Be Pre Woods. Located right next to the park and on a quiet street. Plenty of Sunlights through front and rear bay windows. 3 Bedrooms on main floor. Close to shopping plaza.
1 Unit Available
14116 BEECHVUE LANE
14116 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
**Spacious rooms and unusually large lot backing to wooded area on quiet tree lined street, 2 car garage, separate dining rm, updated table space kit with pass-through to family room and wood floors.
1 Unit Available
3817 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3817 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1457 sqft
Whole house in the process of being freshly painted! Large and beautiful two level brick townhouse condo in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 and one half bath.
1 Unit Available
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY
2304 Cold Meadow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2100 sqft
Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore.
1 Unit Available
14203 WOOLEN OAK CT #6-31
14203 Woolen Oak Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3Br, 2Ba is move-in ready to be occupied at any time. to apply, go to www.longandfoster.com/14203 woolen oak ct.
1 Unit Available
15512 THISTLEBRIDGE COURT
15512 Thistlebridge Drive, Olney, MD
LOCATION is key here. Quick access to ICC and 1.5 miles to Metro. Top of the line finishes ... hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and FP in the great room area.
1 Unit Available
2601 CAMELBACK LANE
2601 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1051 sqft
Fabulous three bedroom and two full baths located on the first floor with sunroom and handicap accessible. New kitchen counters, new stove, & updated baths. Private patio overlooks common area. Beautiful brand new vinyl floors (not pictured).
Results within 5 miles of Leisure World
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
$
31 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
940 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
$
41 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,251
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,737
1315 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
32 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
27 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1016 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,987
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
20 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
$
31 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,138
1605 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,014
1778 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Contact for Availability
Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104, Olney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1205 sqft
Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Tenants have access to pool, tennis court, playground, media room and clubhouse. Just minutes away from live theater, shopping and Montgomery General Hospital.
1 Unit Available
801 Midland Road
801 Midland Road, Colesville, MD
801 Midland Road Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Quiet 4BD/2BA Large Corner Lot w/ Separate Driveway for Xtra Cars - Beautiful SPACIOUS home on a AMAZING LARGE lot and is move-in ready! NEW ROOF! New front porch area. Newer windows.