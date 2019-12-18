8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A

Amenities

55+ Gated Community. Dynamite home with newer high quality kitchen and baths. 2 car garage; lots of updates including closet organizing systems, newer doors including closet doors, newer washer and dryer. Owner prefers to lease furnished, but will consider unfurnished (furnished does not include the TV & a few other items currently in the home). Beautiful newer hardwood floors, custom stall shower in master bath; Amenities of the community include: pool, fitness center, clubhouse, golf course, walking trails, restaurants and much more. Located near adjacent shopping center. Internet, basic cable TV included (upgrades available for a fee). Rent includes electric utility. DO NOT MISS!