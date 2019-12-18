All apartments in Leisure World
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:02 AM

8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A

8 Finsbury Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Finsbury Park Court, Leisure World, MD 20853
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
55+ Gated Community. Dynamite home with newer high quality kitchen and baths. 2 car garage; lots of updates including closet organizing systems, newer doors including closet doors, newer washer and dryer. Owner prefers to lease furnished, but will consider unfurnished (furnished does not include the TV & a few other items currently in the home). Beautiful newer hardwood floors, custom stall shower in master bath; Amenities of the community include: pool, fitness center, clubhouse, golf course, walking trails, restaurants and much more. Located near adjacent shopping center. Internet, basic cable TV included (upgrades available for a fee). Rent includes electric utility. DO NOT MISS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A have any available units?
8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A have?
Some of 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A currently offering any rent specials?
8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A pet-friendly?
No, 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A offer parking?
Yes, 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A offers parking.
Does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A have a pool?
Yes, 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A has a pool.
Does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A have accessible units?
No, 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A does not have accessible units.
Does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 FINSBURY PARK CT #46-A does not have units with air conditioning.

