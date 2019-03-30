3511 Forest Edge Drive

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ YEARS OLD AND OLDER ONLY Luxury living at its finest! This beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in active 55+ guard-gated Leisure World community is ready to go. Open floor plan and extra wide balcony perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing outside. 3 large big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Easy elevator access and assigned parking with plenty of parking for guests. Fresh paint and new flooring. Community amenities include gated access, 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, two clubhouses, on-site restaurants and medical center/pharmacy, bus transportation (within the community and to outside shopping centers), and opportunities to participate in numerous events and activities. Minutes to Silver Spring. Convenient to 495,270,ICC,Georgia and Connecticut Ave. Move-in Ready! !