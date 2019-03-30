All apartments in Leisure World
Find more places like 3511 Forest Edge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
3511 Forest Edge Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

3511 Forest Edge Drive

3511 Forest Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leisure World
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3511 Forest Edge Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
elevator
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
tennis court
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ YEARS OLD AND OLDER ONLY Luxury living at its finest! This beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in active 55+ guard-gated Leisure World community is ready to go. Open floor plan and extra wide balcony perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing outside. 3 large big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Easy elevator access and assigned parking with plenty of parking for guests. Fresh paint and new flooring. Community amenities include gated access, 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, two clubhouses, on-site restaurants and medical center/pharmacy, bus transportation (within the community and to outside shopping centers), and opportunities to participate in numerous events and activities. Minutes to Silver Spring. Convenient to 495,270,ICC,Georgia and Connecticut Ave. Move-in Ready! !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Forest Edge Drive have any available units?
3511 Forest Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3511 Forest Edge Drive have?
Some of 3511 Forest Edge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Forest Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Forest Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Forest Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Forest Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3511 Forest Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Forest Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 3511 Forest Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Forest Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Forest Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 3511 Forest Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Forest Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Forest Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Forest Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Forest Edge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Forest Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Forest Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Leisure World 2 BedroomsLeisure World 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Leisure World Apartments with BalconiesLeisure World Apartments with Gyms
Leisure World Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBrookmont, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VACalverton, MD
Cloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDKettering, MDDranesville, VAFort Meade, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VAFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America