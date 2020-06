3200 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

THIS LOVELY 2 FULL BATH, 'J' MODEL IS FOR RENT OR FOR SALE. ENJOY THE SPACIOUS 1540 SQ FT UNIT WHICH IS BIGGER THAN MANY SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES! ELEGANT CERAMIC TILE ENTRY INVITES YOU IN. THE TABLE SPACE KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES EXITS TO THE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH 19 FEET OF PANORAMIC VIEWS WITH THE BONUS OF HEATING AND A/C VENTS FOR COMFY YEAR ROUND USE. THE MAIN LIVING AREA WITH NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS OPENS TO THE BALCONY AS WELL. THE HUGE OPEN SPACE WITH FLOWING LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM OFFERS UNLIMITED ENTERTAINMENT POSSIBILITIES. THE SPACIOUS PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH DRESSING AREA AND WALK-IN CLOSET , ADDITIONAL CLOSET AND THE MASTER BATH WITH STEP IN SHOWER -- ARE LOCATED AWAY FROM THE MAIN LIVING AREA FOR MAXIMUM PRIVACY. THE TWO GUEST BEDROOMS WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE ARE LOCATED ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE OF THE LIVING AREA AND ARE SERVED BY A SPACIOUS GUEST BATH WITH STEP IN SHOWER. NEW PAINT AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. A TRUE BONUS ... IS THE HUGE SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AND LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. ALL THIS PLUS THE MANY AMENITIES AND FEATURES OF THE COMMUNITY - 2 CLUB HOUSES, 3 RESTAURANTS, POOLS, GOLF COURSE, LIBRARY, FITNESS CENTER, MEETING ROOMS AND MORE CLUBS AND ORGANIZATIONS THAN YOU CAN THINK OF! (NOTE: SOME ROOMS ARE VIRTUALLY STAGED)