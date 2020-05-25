3104 BECKENHAM COURT

Amenities

DARTMOUTH Townhouse in Age 55+ Gated Community with 2 Clubhouses, Golf, Indoor and Outdoor Swimming Pools, Restaurants, Library, Financial Institution, Courtesy Bus transportation, 24-hour security, and MUCH MORE! Two master bedroom suites, each with full bath attached. Lots of closets. Kitchen boasts newer warm, wood cabinets. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and clothes dryer all brand new. Lovely front patio plus rear balcony opening off of living room. Fresh paint and freshly cleaned carpeting. Brand new full-view storm door. Minimum two year lease. No smokers, no pets, no outdoor grilling. Rent includes utilities except phone. Rent also includes trash removal, DSL, Cable, 24 hr security, most amenities!