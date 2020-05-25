All apartments in Leisure World
3104 BECKENHAM COURT

3104 Beckenham Court · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Beckenham Court, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
DARTMOUTH Townhouse in Age 55+ Gated Community with 2 Clubhouses, Golf, Indoor and Outdoor Swimming Pools, Restaurants, Library, Financial Institution, Courtesy Bus transportation, 24-hour security, and MUCH MORE! Two master bedroom suites, each with full bath attached. Lots of closets. Kitchen boasts newer warm, wood cabinets. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and clothes dryer all brand new. Lovely front patio plus rear balcony opening off of living room. Fresh paint and freshly cleaned carpeting. Brand new full-view storm door. Minimum two year lease. No smokers, no pets, no outdoor grilling. Rent includes utilities except phone. Rent also includes trash removal, DSL, Cable, 24 hr security, most amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT have any available units?
3104 BECKENHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT have?
Some of 3104 BECKENHAM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 BECKENHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3104 BECKENHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 BECKENHAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3104 BECKENHAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT offer parking?
No, 3104 BECKENHAM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 BECKENHAM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3104 BECKENHAM COURT has a pool.
Does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 3104 BECKENHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 BECKENHAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 BECKENHAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 BECKENHAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

