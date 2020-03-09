All apartments in Leisure World
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE

15101 Vantage Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

15101 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Sunny unit with beautiful golf course views. Wide plank floors throughout. The unit also includes washer dryer and storage closets. Spacious glass enclosed balcony offers a serene place to relax and enjoy the view. The plank floors are a plus for allergy suffers. Spacious bedroom includes walk in closet. There is a large double sliding door entrance foyer closet. Tenant may enjoy and take part in all of the Leisure World activities. A generous amount of sunlight creates a relaxing environment throughout this home. Secure building entrance. Many outdoor resident and guest parking spaces are available in front of building. Tenant responsibility for electric bill. Water/sewer are included in the rent. No pets please. This is a senior community with age restriction of 55 years or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have any available units?
15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have?
Some of 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
