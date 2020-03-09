15101 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD 20906 Rossmoor
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Sunny unit with beautiful golf course views. Wide plank floors throughout. The unit also includes washer dryer and storage closets. Spacious glass enclosed balcony offers a serene place to relax and enjoy the view. The plank floors are a plus for allergy suffers. Spacious bedroom includes walk in closet. There is a large double sliding door entrance foyer closet. Tenant may enjoy and take part in all of the Leisure World activities. A generous amount of sunlight creates a relaxing environment throughout this home. Secure building entrance. Many outdoor resident and guest parking spaces are available in front of building. Tenant responsibility for electric bill. Water/sewer are included in the rent. No pets please. This is a senior community with age restriction of 55 years or older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have any available units?
15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE have?
Some of 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.