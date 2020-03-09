15101 INTERLACHEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

Sunny unit with beautiful golf course views. Wide plank floors throughout. The unit also includes washer dryer and storage closets. Spacious glass enclosed balcony offers a serene place to relax and enjoy the view. The plank floors are a plus for allergy suffers. Spacious bedroom includes walk in closet. There is a large double sliding door entrance foyer closet. Tenant may enjoy and take part in all of the Leisure World activities. A generous amount of sunlight creates a relaxing environment throughout this home. Secure building entrance. Many outdoor resident and guest parking spaces are available in front of building. Tenant responsibility for electric bill. Water/sewer are included in the rent. No pets please. This is a senior community with age restriction of 55 years or older.