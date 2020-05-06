All apartments in Leisure World
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:55 PM

15101 GLADE DR #10-2F

15101 Glade Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

15101 Glade Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
parking
internet access
Age of 55 and older Requirement at Leisure World Adult living community for this rental . Updated Move in Ready One Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Apt traditional floor plan with built in computer desk ,balcony with beautiful view ALL UTILITIES included in rent Plus internet and basic cable TV ..Your car is Happy in its own carport , elevator, Small Dog considered on case to case $500 fee NO CATS and NO SMOKING All the amenities of Leisure World for you to use and enjoy.. Owner is also the listing agent.Please Call Nancy Cameron 301-529-2606 to make appointment view the Apt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F have any available units?
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F have?
Some of 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F currently offering any rent specials?
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F is pet friendly.
Does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F offer parking?
Yes, 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F does offer parking.
Does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F have a pool?
No, 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F does not have a pool.
Does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F have accessible units?
No, 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F does not have accessible units.
Does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F has units with dishwashers.
Does 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F have units with air conditioning?
No, 15101 GLADE DR #10-2F does not have units with air conditioning.

