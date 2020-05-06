15101 GLADE DR #10-2F.

Amenities

Age of 55 and older Requirement at Leisure World Adult living community for this rental . Updated Move in Ready One Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Apt traditional floor plan with built in computer desk ,balcony with beautiful view ALL UTILITIES included in rent Plus internet and basic cable TV ..Your car is Happy in its own carport , elevator, Small Dog considered on case to case $500 fee NO CATS and NO SMOKING All the amenities of Leisure World for you to use and enjoy.. Owner is also the listing agent.Please Call Nancy Cameron 301-529-2606 to make appointment view the Apt.