Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:27 AM

14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE

14805 Pennfield Circle · (301) 681-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14805 Pennfield Circle, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Spacious and Bright home is move in ready. Large Rooms with wall to wall carpeting, spacious balcony and multiple closet space. All white kitchen provides plenty of storage space and room for a table under the pass through window to the living room. Enjoy your snacks or meals and still be able to see the sunlight on the balcony. Two large hall mirrored closets provide storage and a convenient laundry area. The owner's bath has been updated with a large shower and newer commode. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a second closet as well. The Villa Cortese Buildings are conveniently located near the community front entrance, Club House One and the shopping center. Move right in and enjoy all of the Leisure World Activities. The community offers two swimming pools, two club houses, several restaurants, an 18 Hole Golf Course and convenient bus service to the shopping center and beyond. There are numerous clubs and activities available for you to join, if you choose. The Bi-weekly newspaper provides information on the community, the management and all of the various activities and scheduled events which are available for the residents. One pet is allowed under 35 lbs with required shots and license. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please wear a mask and gloves and follow posted building protocol while inside the building and the unit. Thank you for your cooperation so that we may all stay safe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE have any available units?
14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE have?
Some of 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
