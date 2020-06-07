14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE

Amenities

Spacious and Bright home is move in ready. Large Rooms with wall to wall carpeting, spacious balcony and multiple closet space. All white kitchen provides plenty of storage space and room for a table under the pass through window to the living room. Enjoy your snacks or meals and still be able to see the sunlight on the balcony. Two large hall mirrored closets provide storage and a convenient laundry area. The owner's bath has been updated with a large shower and newer commode. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a second closet as well. The Villa Cortese Buildings are conveniently located near the community front entrance, Club House One and the shopping center. Move right in and enjoy all of the Leisure World Activities. The community offers two swimming pools, two club houses, several restaurants, an 18 Hole Golf Course and convenient bus service to the shopping center and beyond. There are numerous clubs and activities available for you to join, if you choose. The Bi-weekly newspaper provides information on the community, the management and all of the various activities and scheduled events which are available for the residents. One pet is allowed under 35 lbs with required shots and license. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please wear a mask and gloves and follow posted building protocol while inside the building and the unit. Thank you for your cooperation so that we may all stay safe.