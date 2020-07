Amenities

Large private master bedroom with sitting area. Full bathroom with tub

Lots of natural light. Ceiling fan, cathedral ceiling with skylight. 2 nd floor, in a single family house. Quiet setting private parking and access to laundry room. One mile from ICC, 1mile to glenmont metro station. Public transportation in front of house. Walking distance to shopping center. Shared kitchen and dining rooms.

all included. Looking for professional people. Please call. WILL NOT RESPOND TO EMAILS.