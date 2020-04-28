Rent Calculator
Home
/
Layhill, MD
/
2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH
Last updated April 28 2020
1 of 1
2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH
2360 Sun Valley Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
2360 Sun Valley Circle, Layhill, MD 20906
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Painted & Carpeted 2 Bedrooms,2 Full baths with updated HVAC & Water heater,close by to shopping center,transportation and the ICC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH have any available units?
2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH doesn't have any available units at this time.
Layhill, MD
.
What amenities does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH have?
Some of 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH currently offering any rent specials?
2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH pet-friendly?
No, 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Layhill
.
Does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH offer parking?
Yes, 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH offers parking.
Does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH have a pool?
No, 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH does not have a pool.
Does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH have accessible units?
No, 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2360 SUN VALLEY CIR #2-GH has units with air conditioning.
