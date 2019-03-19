14417 Gunstock Court #4-S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious fully remodeled townhome with new carpet and full basement - This spacious 3 bedroom home has been fully remodeled and includes a luxurious kitchen large with upscale finishes, hard wood flooring in living/dining room areas, bright living room, new carpet on the 2nd floor, full basement with utility room and washer dryer.



The home is in walkiing distance to shopping and Starbucks and the Metro is right around the corner. Residents have access to the community swimming pool. You must see to believe.



(RLNE4539661)