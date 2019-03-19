All apartments in Layhill
14417 Gunstock Court #4-S

14417 Gunstock Court · No Longer Available
Location

14417 Gunstock Court, Layhill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious fully remodeled townhome with new carpet and full basement - This spacious 3 bedroom home has been fully remodeled and includes a luxurious kitchen large with upscale finishes, hard wood flooring in living/dining room areas, bright living room, new carpet on the 2nd floor, full basement with utility room and washer dryer.

The home is in walkiing distance to shopping and Starbucks and the Metro is right around the corner. Residents have access to the community swimming pool. You must see to believe.

(RLNE4539661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S have any available units?
14417 Gunstock Court #4-S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S have?
Some of 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S currently offering any rent specials?
14417 Gunstock Court #4-S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S pet-friendly?
Yes, 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S is pet friendly.
Does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S offer parking?
No, 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S does not offer parking.
Does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S have a pool?
Yes, 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S has a pool.
Does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S have accessible units?
No, 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S does not have accessible units.
Does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S have units with dishwashers?
No, 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S have units with air conditioning?
No, 14417 Gunstock Court #4-S does not have units with air conditioning.
