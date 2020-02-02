14217 Woodwell Terrace

Amenities

Split-level single family home located on private cul-de-sac in the center of Montgomery County w/easy access to public transportation & ICC. Freshly painted and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Main level: Tiled foyer opens to large living room (18x12). Open kitchen (11'x11') design includes eating area (11'x9') & access to rear deck. Kitchen has refrigerator, disposal, microwave & dishwasher appliances. Rear deck (8'x14') backs to quiet wooded area and serves as a nice retreat to entertain or relax after a long day. Two-car garage w/ample storage shelving. Upper level: Master bedroom (15'x12') his its own bathroom, linen and walk-in closet (5'x6'). Bedroom #2 (10'x10'), #3 (9'x10') and #4 (8'x9') have access to a shared full bath (7.5'x5'). Mid level: Large recreation room (19'x18.5') has been freshly carpeted. Full utility (13'x9') has access to full-sized washer and dryer. Lower Level: Finished basement (20"x15') w/wet bar. Also includes large storage area (25'x8').

No Pets Allowed



