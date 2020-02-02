All apartments in Layhill
Home
/
Layhill, MD
/
14217 Woodwell Terrace
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

14217 Woodwell Terrace

14217 Woodwell Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14217 Woodwell Terrace, Layhill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Single family home in central Montgomery County - Property Id: 56157

Split-level single family home located on private cul-de-sac in the center of Montgomery County w/easy access to public transportation & ICC. Freshly painted and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Main level: Tiled foyer opens to large living room (18x12). Open kitchen (11'x11') design includes eating area (11'x9') & access to rear deck. Kitchen has refrigerator, disposal, microwave & dishwasher appliances. Rear deck (8'x14') backs to quiet wooded area and serves as a nice retreat to entertain or relax after a long day. Two-car garage w/ample storage shelving. Upper level: Master bedroom (15'x12') his its own bathroom, linen and walk-in closet (5'x6'). Bedroom #2 (10'x10'), #3 (9'x10') and #4 (8'x9') have access to a shared full bath (7.5'x5'). Mid level: Large recreation room (19'x18.5') has been freshly carpeted. Full utility (13'x9') has access to full-sized washer and dryer. Lower Level: Finished basement (20"x15') w/wet bar. Also includes large storage area (25'x8').
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56157
Property Id 56157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14217 Woodwell Terrace have any available units?
14217 Woodwell Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 14217 Woodwell Terrace have?
Some of 14217 Woodwell Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14217 Woodwell Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14217 Woodwell Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14217 Woodwell Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 14217 Woodwell Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layhill.
Does 14217 Woodwell Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14217 Woodwell Terrace offers parking.
Does 14217 Woodwell Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14217 Woodwell Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14217 Woodwell Terrace have a pool?
No, 14217 Woodwell Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 14217 Woodwell Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14217 Woodwell Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14217 Woodwell Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14217 Woodwell Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 14217 Woodwell Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 14217 Woodwell Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

