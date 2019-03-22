All apartments in Layhill
Find more places like 1337 Alderton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Layhill, MD
/
1337 Alderton Ln
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1337 Alderton Ln

1337 Alderton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1337 Alderton Lane, Layhill, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1337 Alderton Ln Available 04/01/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom End Unit Townhome - Minutes to the ICC - Welcome home! Your three bedroom, two bedroom townhome minutes to the ICC and the Glenmont Metro Station awaits you! The main level features a large kitchen with a gas range and a pass-thru window to the open dining room, an open living room and a sliding glass door leading you to your private deck backing to the woods. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom includes a walk in closet. The lower level is fully finished and features a half bath. A full size washer dryer and laundry sink is also located in the lower level for your convince.

Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view!

Lease Terms
*$50 Application Fee Required
*1 Months Security Deposit Required
*Cats and dogs are accepted on a case by case basis ($50/month in rent per pet + $500 in pet deposit)
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities
*Min 12 month lease

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click 11 Long Green Ct" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button.

(RLNE4705861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Alderton Ln have any available units?
1337 Alderton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 1337 Alderton Ln have?
Some of 1337 Alderton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Alderton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Alderton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Alderton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Alderton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Alderton Ln offer parking?
No, 1337 Alderton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Alderton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1337 Alderton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Alderton Ln have a pool?
No, 1337 Alderton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Alderton Ln have accessible units?
No, 1337 Alderton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Alderton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 Alderton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Alderton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 Alderton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDColesville, MDGlenmont, MDAspen Hill, MDCloverly, MDLeisure World, MDOlney, MD
White Oak, MDNorth Kensington, MDFairland, MDCalverton, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDForest Glen, MDRedland, MDBeltsville, MDAdelphi, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park