Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1337 Alderton Ln Available 04/01/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom End Unit Townhome - Minutes to the ICC - Welcome home! Your three bedroom, two bedroom townhome minutes to the ICC and the Glenmont Metro Station awaits you! The main level features a large kitchen with a gas range and a pass-thru window to the open dining room, an open living room and a sliding glass door leading you to your private deck backing to the woods. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom includes a walk in closet. The lower level is fully finished and features a half bath. A full size washer dryer and laundry sink is also located in the lower level for your convince.



Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view!



Lease Terms

*$50 Application Fee Required

*1 Months Security Deposit Required

*Cats and dogs are accepted on a case by case basis ($50/month in rent per pet + $500 in pet deposit)

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities

*Min 12 month lease



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click 11 Long Green Ct" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button.



(RLNE4705861)