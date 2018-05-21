649 Mt Lubentia W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This newly renovated Largo townhouse offers 2 master bedrooms with full bathrooms and plenty of closets. With lots of sunlight this spacious house has been updated with a modern kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living space includes a wall of windows, 1/2 bathroom and a dining area which overlooks a deck and backyard. The lower level is a 2 room finished area with carpet, loads of storage space. A washer dryer is included along with pre-wired for cable and central heat and A/C. Newly added fenced in backyard to provide privacy with a patio area. On-street parking is available. Easy access to shopping and restaurants, to 495, RTE 50 corridor and Metro into DC. A short distance to Prince Georges Community College, the New Prince George s Hospital and Downtown Largo.